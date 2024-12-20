Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.530 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.33-$1.53 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

