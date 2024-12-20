Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$8.1 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.33-$1.53 EPS.

MU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

