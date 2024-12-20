Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.330-1.530 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

