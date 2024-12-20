MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 87,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 699,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

