MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $372.77 and last traded at $382.06. 5,811,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,797,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.02 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

