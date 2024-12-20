Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 148100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

