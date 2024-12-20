Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 148100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Midland Exploration Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.
About Midland Exploration
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Midland Exploration
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.