Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $797.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.89. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

