Molly Henderson Sells 1,291 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 1,291 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $10,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,156 shares in the company, valued at $785,248. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

