monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $338.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.47.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in monday.com by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

