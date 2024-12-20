MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $313,713.25 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $313,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,014.30. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,045. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

