Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.16. 424,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 342,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.
MAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.27.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
