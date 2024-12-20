Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Montana Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

AIRJ opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montana Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth about $508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Montana Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

