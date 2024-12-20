Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Shares of PSTG opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,853 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,642. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 40.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 174.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

