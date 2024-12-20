Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Celsius has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

