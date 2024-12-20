Morgan Stanley Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $98.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,828,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 22,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,283,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.