Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £146.28 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 23 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($182.83).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.09) per share, for a total transaction of £290.80 ($363.45).

On Friday, September 27th, Ben Thompson acquired 3,333 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($24,994.38).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 624 ($7.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 758.10. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($12.30). The firm has a market cap of £361.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3,284.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

