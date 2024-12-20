Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 34,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 301,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.69 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.88 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,495.31). 44.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.