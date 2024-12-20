Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $188,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,790. The trade was a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 450.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

