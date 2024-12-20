M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 5,245 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

