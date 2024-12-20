M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,161 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,147 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 855,990 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 188,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.74. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.