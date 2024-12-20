musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 138,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 529,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.13. The company has a market cap of £8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

