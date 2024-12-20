Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.60. 2,393,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,358,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

NNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $954,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $718,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

