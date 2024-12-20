Nano (XNO) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Nano has a total market cap of $168.89 million and $6.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,108.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.37 or 0.00452454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00100426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00027371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.00193089 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00017317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.