Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on Nektar Therapeutics
Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,634,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.