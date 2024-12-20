Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $47,464.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,667.10. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,058 shares of company stock worth $71,769. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,634,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

