NEX Group (LON:NXG) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NEX Group plc (LON:NXG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,129 ($14.11). Approximately 47,810,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,031,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.20).

NEX Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,129 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.

NEX Group Company Profile



NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

Featured Stories

