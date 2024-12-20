NFT Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,041.68 or 1.00074081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00005754 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00004755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.