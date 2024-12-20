NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.45. 46,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,283. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after acquiring an additional 279,375 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,693,000 after purchasing an additional 117,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 12.5% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,051,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,759,000 after buying an additional 116,629 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

