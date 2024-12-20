Nital P. Scott Sells 4,344 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 914,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,743. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 365.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 57.4% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 184,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

