Northland Capmk Forecasts Bel Fuse FY2024 Earnings

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a report released on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,704.80. This trade represents a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

