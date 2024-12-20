Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.0 %
NRIM opened at $77.13 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $91.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp
In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at $92,588. The trade was a 68.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
