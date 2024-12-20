Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NWPX opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

