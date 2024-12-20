Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37. 93,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 45,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$262.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

