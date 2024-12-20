Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2024

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the fiscal year

Get alerts:

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Novo Integrated Sciences’s 8K filing here.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

See Also