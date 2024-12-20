NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
NSK Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NSK
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.