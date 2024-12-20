NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.36. NSK shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,127 shares traded.
NSK Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
