NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 60,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 418,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCNA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NuCana from $150.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NuCana Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.57% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

