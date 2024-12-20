Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 13,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Nuvera Communications Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.