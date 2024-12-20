NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NVEE stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 21.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

