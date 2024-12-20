NYM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.05 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $90.05 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94,906.89 or 1.01133160 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,630.92 or 0.99773481 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,560,132 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 804,560,131.504443 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.1194216 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,113,152.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

