OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Up 14% – Time to Buy?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) rose 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.87 ($0.07). Approximately 1,321,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 445,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market cap of £23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

