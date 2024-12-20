OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). 394,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 361,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.38 million, a PE ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

