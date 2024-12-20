PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 678801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
