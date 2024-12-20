Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.12. 1,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Parkland Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.