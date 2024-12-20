Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $19.71 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

