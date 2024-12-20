Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces December Cash Distribution and Excess Cost Position on Waddell Ranch PropertiesOn December 20, 2024, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) declared a cash distribution of $0.021939 per unit to its holders of be

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s 8K filing here.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
