Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Personalis has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $371.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $40,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Personalis by 42.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Personalis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis



Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

