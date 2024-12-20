Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

WOOF stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 280,644 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 959,960 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.