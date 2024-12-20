PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PhoneX Price Performance

Shares of PhoneX stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.24. PhoneX has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

