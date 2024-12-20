Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $37.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NOG opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $248,113. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

