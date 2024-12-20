Piper Sandler Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $27.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.19. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.